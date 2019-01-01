Moses shines as Fenerbahce hold Goztepe

The former Super Eagles star made his sixth league appearance and helped the Yellow Canaries avoid defeat at Dogalnar Stadium

Victor Moses was on parade for in their 2-2 away draw with Goztepe in Saturday’s Turkish Super Lig game.

The 28-year-old forward, who featured in a wing-back role in the encounter, started the match and made an impactful showing.

Moses had an 85% successful pass rate and completed two dribbles to help Ersun Yanal’s men extend their unbeaten run to three matches.

Serdar Aziz cancelled out Andre Castro’s seventh-minute opener for the Goz Goz before Alpaslan Ozturk restored the lead to Goztepe.

Garry Rodrigues then levelled for the Yellow Canaries to ensure they shared the points with their hosts at Dogalnar Stadium.

With the draw, the Yellow Canaries are fourth in the Super Lig table with 22 points from 13 games.

Moses will hope to help Fenerbahce bounce back to winning ways when they take on Istanbulspor in their next outing on Tuesday.