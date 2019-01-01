Morocco U20W 1-3 Cameroon U20W: Lionesses secure Nigeria date in African Games final

The Central African will face off with the Falconets again, this time in the final, after a comeback win over the hosts on Monday

beat 3-1 in the African Games semi-final on Monday to ensure a rematch with in the final.

The Cameroonians had advanced to the last four as runners-up in Group B, finishing behind Nigeria on goal difference, but needed extra-time to pull off an upset against the hosts.

After a goalless first half, the Moroccans, who finished top of Group B with nine points, gained the lead in the 63rd minute.

However, the Central Africans did not wait for too long as they restored parity through Engolo Takounda three minutes later.

Having forced a 1-1 draw in regulation time, Jenifer Aboudi and Flora Kameni struck in extra-time to ensure the young Lionesses reached their third consecutive final.

The result means Cameroon will take on Nigeria, who they held to a 1-1 draw in the group stage, in pursuit for glory in Thursday's final at the Boubker Aamar Stadium.

For Christopher Danjuma's side, they will be eyeing their first title in 12 years and third overall, while Cameroon will be aiming for the second crown in three attempts

On Wednesday, hosts Morocco who earlier defeated 3-2, will engage in an all North African rematch in a bid for the bronze at the same venue.