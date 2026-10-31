Despite his Moroccan roots and his choice to represent the Spanish national team, the Moroccan journalist did not hand Lamine Yamal the top spot in his vote for the 2026 Ballon d'Or. He preferred his compatriot Achraf Hakimi in first place and placed the Barcelona star third, according to details revealed by "France Football" magazine.

That choice shines a fresh spotlight on Yamal's story with both the Spanish and Moroccan national teams. The young player settled the matter in September 2023, opting for Spain, the country where he was born and developed as a footballer, despite Morocco's interest in securing his services through his father's Moroccan roots.

Yamal had made his desire to play for Spain crystal clear. He pointed out that he had represented its youth sides from under-15 level onwards, and that his dream was to win the biggest tournaments in the shirt of "La Roja".

His decision landed just as the Moroccan Federation was trying to convince him to represent Morocco. The player chose Spain instead, going on to become one of the national team's brightest stars and playing his part in their European Championship triumph, alongside everything else he has achieved with them.

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Hakimi first, Mbappé second and Yamal third

According to the Spanish newspaper "AS", the Moroccan journalist's list had Achraf Hakimi on top, followed by France's Kylian Mbappé in second, then Lamine Yamal in third. The vote reflected a clear preference for the Moroccan Paris Saint-Germain star, without shutting the Barcelona talent out of the top three.

Hakimi was the only Moroccan player to top the vote of his country's representative. Yamal came third, mirroring his third-place finish in the overall Ballon d'Or standings with 881 points, behind England's Harry Kane and France's Kylian Mbappé.

Yamal, then, was not forgotten by the Moroccan journalist. He simply did not take the top spot, which went to Hakimi. It is one of the striking details to emerge from the publication of the full lists of voters in the 2026 Ballon d'Or race.