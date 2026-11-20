Share Follow GOAL on Google

Ibrahim Rabbaj, Chelsea's young talent and a Morocco international, has caught the attention of a number of Europe's leading clubs after impressing with his technical ability while representing his country at the Under-17 World Cup, currently being held in Doha.

Advertisement

The teenager has become a potential target for clubs keen to tap into his promise, even though his professional contract with the London club runs until 2028.

According to Ben Jacobs, a correspondent for the English website "GiveMeSport", Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon are keeping a close eye on his development. They face competition from several other clubs tracking him, most notably France's Paris Saint-Germain, Italy's Juventus and Belgium's Club Brugge.

Rabbaj's nickname, "Morocco's Messi", nods to his technical style, his dribbling and his close control. Those qualities have made him one of the names attracting growing interest in the market for young talent.

He's currently with Morocco at the Under-17 World Cup in the Qatari capital, where he's among the players drawing the most attention. A right winger who can also operate as a playmaker, he excels at keeping the ball and carrying it through tight spaces. His low centre of gravity and quick changes of direction give him the edge in one-on-one situations, and partly explain the comparisons with Argentinian star Lionel Messi.

Advertisement Advertisement

Born in Leicester on 3 January 2009, he took his first steps in football at the Crystal Palace academy before moving to Chelsea in 2021, where he joined the under-12 side at the club's Cobham academy.

Related Topics

Since then he has climbed steadily through the London club's age groups to become one of their standout figures. Last season, he was part of the side that won the Under-18 Premier League title.

Rabbaj also made his UEFA Youth League debut against Qarabag, then scored his first goal in the competition against Barcelona in a 1-1 draw.

Advertisement

Those appearances show how far he has come within the Chelsea set-up. Getting the chance to feature in major European youth competitions has only sharpened interest in where his career goes next.

He signed his first professional contract with Chelsea last January, running until 2028. But a crowded attack at the club could stand in the way of his ambition to earn more first-team chances.

Advertisement

Chelsea can call on plenty of attacking options, including Portuguese pair Pedro Neto and Geovany Quenda, along with Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers, Estêvão and Jamie Gittens. For a talent who is still only 17, minutes will be hard to come by.

Internationally, Rabbaj previously represented England at under-15 and under-16 level before choosing to play for Morocco. With them he achieved a notable feat, winning the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations in 2025 after beating Mali on penalties in the final.

Advertisement

That international path has given him valuable experience early in his career. Meanwhile, the clubs chasing him are watching his progress with Chelsea and Morocco, amid questions over his future and whether he might take on a new challenge in the coming years.