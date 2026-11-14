Morocco's biggest challenge at the 2030 World Cup: Spain says the final is non-negotiable

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Rafael Louzán, president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, has placed hosting the final of the 2030 World Cup at the top of the organising bid's priorities, affirming Spain's commitment to its right to host the closing match, and that this demand is non-negotiable, in conjunction with the ongoing rounds of evaluating the stadiums nominated to host the tournament's matches.

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Louzan spoke at LaLiga's fifth conference, held today, Saturday, at the Ciudad del Fútbol in Las Rozas, Madrid, as reported by "Mundo Deportivo". Consultations between the parties behind the joint bid continue, with all eyes on FIFA's assessment of the candidate facilities.

The Spanish federation president revealed that FIFA's stadium inspection tour is not yet complete. The first phase went exceptionally well, he explained, but several venues still await inspection. Among them are La Cartuja and the stadiums of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Vigo and Valencia, which must all be visited before the final picture emerges.

Turning to his meeting with FIFA's technical team, Louzan described calm discussions that included one Spanish member. He voiced his reassurance about his country's position and his grasp of what Spain wants, as well as what the tournament's organising body is after, though he gave nothing away about the assessments or the results of the technical talks.

The president did acknowledge, however, that the next phase demands direct negotiations between the three tournament co-hosts. The aim is to complete the understandings and strengthen the bid in its final form.

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He stressed that hesitation is no longer acceptable. Settling the outstanding points has become a necessity that cannot wait, with the deadline for organisational decisions fast approaching.

His most decisive words concerned the final itself. Louzan ruled out any concession over the host country for the closing fixture, insisting that staging it in Spain is "non-negotiable" and already agreed in principle. He admitted other files still require negotiation between the three partners, a sign of just how much the final matters in Spanish calculations.

On the stadiums, Louzan revealed the list currently holds 20 preliminary sites. He stopped short of confirming all of them would survive to the final list, explaining that the venues are heading in the right direction. The coming assessments will settle how many stadiums keep their chance of hosting matches, leaving the facilities file as one of the biggest outstanding issues before the organisation is finalised.