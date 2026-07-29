A quick look at Real Madrid's transfer income this summer points to just €7.5 million. Fran Garcia has joined Real Betis in Seville for €4 million. Mario Martin, who spent last season on loan at Getafe, has now completed a permanent move to Real's LaLiga rivals for €3.5 million. That is all, for now.

Look closer, though, and Real have actually funded all of their business this summer through player sales. Bernardo Silva and Ibrahima Konate arrived on free transfers, while Real paid €20 million to Inter Milan for Denzel Dumfries and took Marc Cucurella from Chelsea for €55 million. Add the €15 million fee required to release new coach Jose Mourinho from his existing contract at Benfica, and Los Blancos have invested €90 million so far.

They still have a sizeable transfer surplus on the books. The reason is a smart move Real have used consistently in recent years whenever they let a talent leave: more than €110 million has flowed into the club's coffers from players who were not even part of the squad last season, including the €3.5 million for the recently loaned-out Mario Martin. So there has been virtually no personnel drain, yet there has been substantial and hugely important income that almost slipped by at first glance.

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How is that possible? The answer is simple: sell-on clause. Or, more precisely, a hefty sell-on clause worth a full 50 per cent. The standout example is a newly crowned world champion. Victor Munoz has been able to call himself that since 19 July, even though he did not play a single minute for Spain at the 2026 World Cup.

Now 23, the Barcelona-born forward was once released from the youth set-up at Real's arch-rivals Barca before moving to Madrid at 18. With a breakthrough into the first team looking out of reach, Real let Munoz join CA Osasuna in 2025. There, the attacking player took off, became a Spain international and was worth €40 million to Liverpool. That takes us back to the sell-on clause: half of that went into Real's account, a quickly banked €20 million. Better still for Los Blancos, they had already received a €25 million fee from Osasuna for Munoz last year, so the total actually rises to €45 million for a player who made just four senior appearances.

Mario Gila's move to Milan earns Real Madrid €15 million

Elsewhere, Mario Gila's case sent €15 million straight into the royal coffers. Like Munoz, the centre-back comes from Barcelona, with Real bringing him into their youth set-up from Espanyol at 18. Gila later made only two brief first-team appearances, but through Castilla the defender showed enough to earn bigger opportunities elsewhere. Lazio signed him in 2022, and Gila has recently joined AC Milan for a €30 million fee. Real were entitled to 50 per cent of that.

Another €21.75 million has also made its way from Bournemouth to the Bernabeu under the radar. Alex Jimenez generated €9.25 million of that for his youth club. The wide player spent years in Real's academy before moving to AC Milan in 2023 while still an Under-19 player, initially on loan, with a permanent move to San Siro following a year later. Jimenez never made a single first-team appearance for Los Blancos, but his switch from Milan to Bournemouth still earned the club a healthy seven-figure sum from their academy graduate. The 21-year-old had already spent last season on loan from Milan in England, and Bournemouth have now triggered the €18.5 million purchase option before loaning Jimenez to Fiorentina shortly afterwards.

Alvaro Rodriguez will actually be playing for Bournemouth next season. Real had signed the centre-forward from Girona at Under-17 level and, unlike Jimenez, Rodriguez at least got the occasional first-team chance. He played 10 times for Real's senior side and produced one especially memorable moment: introduced for the final quarter-hour in the city derby against Atletico in February 2023, Rodriguez rescued the team then coached by Carlo Ancelotti from defeat against their local rivals with the equaliser for 1-1. The assist came from none other than Luka Modric.

Real Madrid: Nico Paz accounts for the biggest chunk of income

More importantly, though, Rodriguez had made himself attractive to other notable clubs through Castilla and, after a loan spell at Getafe, Elche paid €14.5 million for the striker in 2025. A year later, after a strong LaLiga season, Rodriguez was worth €25 million to Bournemouth. That means €12.5 million for Real.

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The biggest share of the well over €110 million in almost unnoticed transfer income for the Spanish runners-up, however, comes from another sell-on clause. Nico Paz, one of the biggest talents to come through the club's youth set-up, was sold by Real to Como in 2024. There, the attacking midfielder has developed superbly, but his immediate future still lies in Como rather than Madrid. Real did activate the €9 million buy-back clause, but the Italians kept Paz in their squad for what was likely €60 million. Netted off, that means €51 million for Real, who have also secured another buy-back option for 2027.

That may not be the end of Real's profitable sell-on clause model this summer. Sergio Arribas could soon become another player from whom Los Blancos profit despite him no longer being part of the squad. The attacking midfielder, developed at Real, has put himself on the radar of bigger clubs with an outstanding season for Spanish second-tier side UD Almeria, producing 33 direct goal involvements in 47 appearances. Benfica are said to be pushing particularly hard for Arribas, with a €12 million fee under discussion. €6 million of that would immediately land in Madrid.