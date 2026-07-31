More than 10 times his salary: how much would Infantino earn if the World Cup privatisation project goes ahead?

Gianni Infantino could land a senior executive role on a huge salary if his controversial plan to hand FIFA's competitions to a new commercial company gets the green light, according to press reports. The World Cup would be the jewel in that company's crown.

"The Times" report that FIFA want to secure around £3.1 billion in private funding for the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) project by next October, with American bank JP Morgan advising on the deal.

Thrive Eternal, the investment fund, leads the race to acquire 20% of the new company. Its chief executive is Joshua Kushner, brother of Jared Kushner, son-in-law of US President Donald Trump.

Once his FIFA presidency ends, Infantino could step into the role of commissioner or chief executive of the new company. The reported reward is an annual salary of £47 million, more than 10 times his current earnings.

FIFA's official financial disclosures put Infantino's current pay at £4.46 million a year. That breaks down into a basic salary of £2.45 million and performance bonuses of £2.08 million.

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Wide opposition to the project

Several confederations have lined up against the project. UEFA rejected the proposal outright and threatened to boycott every FIFA competition, the World Cup included, if it goes ahead.

CONCACAF and the Asian Football Confederation also came out against the plan, blasting the way FIFA pushed it forward without properly consulting member associations.

In its statement, UEFA confirmed its national teams would sit out any FIFA-organised tournament for as long as the project to open ownership of its competitions to private-sector investors remained on the table. European football's governing body demanded the proposal be scrapped entirely, with binding guarantees that it would never resurface.

FIFA: no one is selling football

FIFA held firm. The world governing body insisted the project does not mean selling football or giving up control of its competitions.

An official statement pledged open and democratic consultations with all member associations, and claimed "inaccurate media reports" had disrupted the process.

According to FIFA, the FFE project aims to give national associations a bigger chance to cash in on the commercial value of football. It stressed that this "will not be at the expense of the spirit of the game or FIFA's governance".

"No one is selling football," the statement declared, confirming that all 211 member associations will have the right to study the proposal and vote on it under the democratic principles that govern world football.