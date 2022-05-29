Monza earn promotion to Serie A for first time as Berlusconi-owned club beat Pisa in play-off final

After more than a century in the lower leagues, the Biancorossi will play in the top tier of Italian football after edging a seven-goal thriller

Monza have sealed promotion to Serie A for the first time in their history following a dramatic 4-3 extra-time victory over Pisa in the play-off final.

The Biancorossi, who have never played in the top tier of Italian football, earned their spot at the high table after their opponents dashed their hopes of a regular time progression with a 90th-minute finish from Giuseppe Mastinu.

Goals for Luca Marrone and Christian Gytkjaer ensured the Stadio Brianteo outfit - owned by former Prime Minister of Italy and ex-Milan supremo Silvio Berlusconi - made history on Sunday, with a 6-4 win on aggregate.

What was the story of the game?

Heading into Sunday's game, Giovanni Stroppa's side knew a draw would see them through to a historic first after a 2-1 win on home soil in the first leg.

However, goals for Ernesto Torregrossa and Hjortur Hermannsson inside the first nine minutes forced them to go on the offensive, with Jose Machin and Gytkjaer providing the response to get them back on track.

Monza's hopes looked to have swung against them when Mastinu netted, but their extra-time flourish did the trick to stave off penalties, and with it confirmed a major first for the club.

69 - #Monza have been promoted in Serie A for the first time in their history. They will be the 69th different club to play in Serie A – the 12th different Lombardy’s side. Welcome. pic.twitter.com/BLmdYjP5LY — OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) May 29, 2022

What did Berlusconi say about promotion?

Speaking to Sky Italy following Monza's victory, the former Italian premier revealed the extent of his ambition for the club, including the highest domestic and European honours.

He said: "We fought for a year and we reached a historic milestone. Monza has never been in Serie A since 1912 [when the club was founded].

"Today we got there, it's a wonderful thing for us and for all the citizens of Brianza. Now we want to win the Scudetto, go to the Champions League and win that too. In my life, I'm used to winning, so let's see."

