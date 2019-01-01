Montpellier striker Andy Delort replaces Haris Belkebla in Algeria's Afcon squad
Montpellier striker Andy Delort has been handed a call-up by Algeria as a replacement for Haris Belkebla who was dropped from the squad on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, video footage of Belmadi appeared on social media, where he exposed his backside on an online game on social media.
Afterwards, coach Djamel Belmadi dropped the Brest midfielder from his squad that is preparing for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
The 43-year-old gaffer has given a chance to Delort, who had previously represented France U21 to play for the Desert Foxes in Egypt.
مرحبا دولور— Les Verts d'Algérie (@LesVerts) June 13, 2019
Welcome @AndyDelort9 #TeamDZ #LesVerts #LesFennecs #123VivaLAlgerie pic.twitter.com/zcxMh1RZub
Delort was in fine form for French Ligue 1 side Montpellier last season scoring 14 goals in 36 league appearances to help his side finish the season in sixth spot on the table.
The Desert Foxes have been paired along with Kenya, Senegal and Tanzania in Group C and will play their opening game against the Harambee Stars on June 23.