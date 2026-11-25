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In the Asian Champions League, Simone Inzaghi's Al-Hilal let a two-goal lead slip and drew (as Inter did in Bergamo against Atalanta in Serie A) away to Neftchi Fargona in Uzbekistan. Ismoilov scored and Akcicek put through his own net after Watkins and Martinelli had put Al-Hilal two goals ahead.

In the same competition, another Saudi side, Al-Nassr beat Qatari side Al Sadd, whose squad includes Italian defender Alessio Romagnoli, 2-1 at home through goals from Portuguese players Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix.

CR7 converted a penalty to open the scoring, taking his career tally to 987 goals, 13 short of 1,000 in professional football. VAR then ruled out what would have been his second goal for offside.

Spanish coach Pep Guardiola told former Brazilian striker Romario: "The Portuguese football federation must give Cristiano Ronaldo a dignified end to his international career. Both sides must make an effort to ensure a fitting farewell. It can't end this badly. He has been too important to Portugal and future generations. He is an exceptional player and this situation absolutely must be resolved. He deserves a celebration so he can feel the affection of his compatriots. You cannot judge such a long and successful career solely on the basis of a misunderstanding. The same goes for other historic greats such as Maldini and Messi".

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Former Milan manager Vincenzo Montella said in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport: "As a child, I supported the Milan side full of stars. I adored Marco van Basten. Silvio Berlusconi was a gentleman, although he often wanted to have a say and steer decisions. He was used to a team of Ballon d'Or winners, but we didn't have any. I used to joke that if he bought me one, I'd play attacking football too".

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Next matches OLY Europa League 12:45 MIL

"The following summer was the summer of 'formal things', as director Fassone would say after every signing. Bonucci and Calhanoglu arrived, but the results didn't. What went wrong? I didn't even remember that expression. They seemed more like advertising slogans than concrete messages. The year before, we had won the Italian Super Cup against Juventus on penalties".



"Then there was a lot of confusion the following season: the change of ownership, many new players and general chaos over signings. Decisions weren't always made together. Often I wasn't even consulted. When it came time to sign a striker, I found out we had run out of budget. Yet that was one of the positions we needed to strengthen. We signed Kalinic for €15 million. It was difficult to do more".

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"And yet there was talk of Cristiano Ronaldo? I never believed it. It seemed like fantasy football to me".