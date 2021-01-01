Mohammed Kudus: Ghana sensation tipped to follow in Abedi Pele's footsteps

The ex-Udinese midfielder hails the Ajax attacker for his promising start to life playing for the Black Stars

Former Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang Badu believes new-kid-on-the-block Mohammed Kudus could write his name in the nation's history books as being among the greatest players of all time.

Ajax midfielder Kudus has enjoyed a fine start to his international career, having so far netted twice and registered two assists in four games for the Black Stars.

In Ghana's matches in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers last month, he scored in a 1-1 away draw with South Africa and set up two goals in a 3-1 home triumph over Sao Tome and Principe.

“I will pick Kudus [among the most promising talent] because he is a very wonderful chap," former Udinese man Badu, who represented Ghana at the 2014 World Cup, told Citi TV.

“I have watched his games at Ajax and he is a very intelligent player and he is very confident on the ball.

“Unfortunately injuries are threatening to slow him down.

“Kudus can be one of the greatest players from Ghana, like Abedi Pele if he can stay free of injuries."

Kudus made his Ghana debut against South Africa in 2019, scoring to help the Black Stars to a 2-0 home win in the Afcon qualifiers, only a few minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute.

Days later, he made another substitute appearance as Ghana handed Sao Tome a 1-0 home defeat.

This it was little surprise that he joined Ajax from Danish side Nordsjaelland last year.

"Kudus Mohammed has fully developed well and I believe that Ajax is the gateway," Nordsjaelland youth coach Mas-Ud Didi Draman said last year.

"He chose the right option to join Ajax despite the several offers from top European clubs. Ajax will refine him and that they will also prepare him for the top European football.

"Ajax is one of the best clubs in Europe that play good football and also develop young players.

Article continues below

“He will turn up to be a world-class player because of the transition we have given him here at Nordsjaelland."

The 20-year-old is expected to return to international action in June when Ghana take on Ethiopia and South Africa in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Abedi, who won the Uefa Champions League in 1993, is regarded as arguably Ghana's all-time best player, having also helped the Black Stars claim the Africa Cup of Nations title and personally won the African Footballer of the Year Award on three occasions.