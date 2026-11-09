Mohamed Salah's move to Trabzonspor was never just another football deal. It became a political and diplomatic talking point that topped the agenda at the Trabzon Metropolitan Municipality council meeting in November.

Inside the chamber, with mayor Ahmet Metin Genç present, no name came up more often than that of the Egyptian star. The talk turned to a new "friendship" between Egypt and Trabzon, forged through football.

Salah strengthens relations

Genç chaired the November meeting of the Trabzon Metropolitan Municipality council, according to Turkish website "61saat".

During his address, Yeniden Refah Party council member Mustafa Küçükiİbrahimoğlu reviewed the programme held in Egypt as part of Trabzon's international promotional drive.

He argued that Salah's transfer had laid the foundations of an important friendship between Trabzon and Egypt, and he thanked Trabzonspor for the move.

Having taken part in organising the Egypt programme himself, Küçükİbrahimoğlu explained that the transfer had done a great deal to strengthen ties between the two countries.

"I also took part in the visit to Egypt," he said. "First of all, I would like to thank Trabzonspor for consolidating the bonds of friendship between Egypt and Trabzon through the completion of Salah's transfer deal. I hope our visit will be fruitful."

Thanks to Trabzonspor

Küçükİbrahimoğlu insisted the move had brought Egypt and Trabzon closer, and he singled out the role of the maroon and blue club in the process.

So Salah is no longer just a Trabzonspor player. He has become a bridge between two nations, an unofficial ambassador linking the shores of the Black Sea with the banks of the Nile. A story that began with a transfer has turned into a solid friendship.