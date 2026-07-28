Mohamed Salah's future has taken a fresh twist. Turkish media reports have revealed surprising new developments around the Egyptian star, with clubs scrambling to sign him this summer after the end of his historic Liverpool chapter.

Salah closed out an exceptional nine-year spell at Anfield, writing his name into the club's history in letters of gold. He led the Reds to every domestic and continental title on offer and leaves as one of the greatest players ever to pull on the shirt.

Besiktas came closest to landing him. The two parties struck an agreement for a one-year contract with the option of a further season.

Besiktas sporting director Onder Ozen told a press conference on Monday evening that the deal had stalled in its final stages. The initial agreement was in place, but a row over the player's financial demands got in the way.

According to well-known Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Salah has several offers on the table from clubs in the Turkish league, along with interest from the American and Saudi leagues.

Sabuncuoglu confirmed on his "X" account that Salah and his agent Ramy Abbas will meet today to weigh up every official offer and decide on the Egyptian star's next destination.