Controversy is building inside the Egypt camp just hours after the goalless draw against Angola opened the Pharaohs' 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, with talk of tension in the dressing room.

Hossam Hassan hauled off Mohamed Salah in the 60th minute. The head coach insisted the call was purely tactical, stressing that his captain was not carrying an injury.

Egyptian journalist Ahmed Abdel Basset reports that Salah left the Egypt camp quietly, refusing to be drawn into any row, amid what he described as tension inside the dressing room and comments that sparked controversy after the Angola clash.

The Football Association had its own explanation. A statement confirmed that Salah would be rested for the South Sudan match because of the "artificial turf" pitch, a decision taken by Hossam Hassan.

Salah and the coaching staff had actually settled this before Angola. They agreed he would sit out the South Sudan game, with the staff keen to protect the player.



























