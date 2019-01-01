Mohamed Salah better than last season, says Liverpool legend Barnes

The Egypt forward has provided seven assists this season and scored 19 goals so far to help the Reds remain at the summit of the Premier League log

legend John Barnes believes Mohamed Salah is having a better season than last term.

The 26-year-old enjoyed his debut campaign with the Reds, scoring 44 goals in all competitions, winning a number of individual prizes including Golden Boot and PFA Player of the Year.

This season, the forward has scored 19 goals in all competitions, including 16 in the Premier League that rank him the topscorer , and provided seven assists despite struggling at the beginning of the season.

His contributions have helped Jurgen Klopp’s men maintain the top spot in the league log with 60 points from 23 games, four points clear of their closest rivals .

And the former Reds star is of the opinion that the international is currently helping the team to be better and stronger than last season.

“He has had a fantastic season once again. He is a fantastic player. In fact, I think he is helping the team to have a better season than he did last year,” Barnes told The Sport Review.

“If you ask me if I prefer Mo Salah this year to last year, I prefer this year. He is helping the team to be better and stronger. They are scoring goals in different areas.”

Salah will hope to continue the impressive form when Liverpool take on on Wednesday evening.