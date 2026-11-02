'Like playing Messi in goal' - Egyptian legend Mohamed Aboutrika criticises Man City boss Enzo Maresca's use of Ayyoub Bouaddi following Brighton defeat

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Former Egypt forward Mohamed Aboutrika has taken aim at Manchester City head coach Enzo Maresca over his tactical deployment of teenage midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi. The pundit questioned the Italian manager's decision to push the 19-year-old Moroccan further up the pitch during Saturday's shock 1-0 Premier League home defeat against Brighton.

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Teenage midfielder hooked in defeat

Bouaddi cut a frustrated figure at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday after being withdrawn just 55 minutes into his side's Matchday 9 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion. Making his fifth start of the campaign across all competitions, the 10-cap Morocco international struggled to influence proceedings before making way early in the second half. That display immediately prompted scrutiny over how the youngster is being utilised in Manchester.

Pundit questions advanced midfield role

A two-time Africa Cup of Nations winner with Egypt in 2006 and 2008, Aboutrika believes the teenager - who grew up idolising Spanish midfield icon Andres Iniesta - is being stifled by operating higher up the pitch rather than in his natural holding berth.

Speaking in his role as an analyst for beIN Sports MENA, Aboutrika said: "Playing Ayyoub Bouaddi as a number eight or number 10 is like playing Messi in goal. His position is number six. Why change his positioning?"

According to the former attacker, deploying the youngster in an advanced midfield role prevents him from showcasing his best attributes from deeper areas, namely winning back possession, distributing passes and driving forward with the ball - qualities that earned the Atlas Lion widespread praise during the 2026 World Cup.

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Record signing seeks breakthrough form

Bouaddi moved to the Etihad Stadium last summer in a deal that briefly made him the most expensive African footballer in history, prior to Ivorian attacker Yan Diomande eclipsing that fee with his transfer to Real Madrid.

Despite arriving in the north-west of England with a lofty reputation following his international exploits, the 19-year-old has yet to reach top gear under Maresca. Across nine outings in all competitions for the Premier League giants so far this season, the midfielder has registered two assists while searching for his best rhythm.

Leipzig trip offers immediate response

City must quickly put Saturday's disappointing domestic setback behind them as they turn their attention back to European action in midweek. Maresca's squad travel to Germany to face RB Leipzig on Matchday 4 of the Champions League league phase, where they currently sit 10th in the standings after collecting six points from their opening three fixtures. Whether Bouaddi retains his starting berth or returns to a deeper role remains to be seen.