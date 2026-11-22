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Désiré Doué endured a difficult night on Saturday. After scoring against Nice (2-3), the France international suffered a serious injury to his right knee and had to be carried off on a stretcher.

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Paris Saint-Germain confirmed the news in a statement on their official website: "Désiré Doué suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during his team's match against Nice, which took place on Saturday in Ligue 1. The player is scheduled to undergo surgery before the end of this month."

The tear to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee will keep the former Rennes man out for at least six months. His season is over.

And the 21-year-old's night still had another twist in store.

According to "Le Parisien", Doué got back from the match in the middle of the night to find police officers surrounding his house.

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Several burglars had reportedly got into the garden of his home in Orgeval (Yvelines), but fled as soon as they realised someone was inside.

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The local paper added that there were no signs of forced entry and that the attempted burglary failed at the last moment.

Doué: one of France's brightest talents

Doué is one of the brightest French talents to make his mark on the European stage in recent years. He has gone from a promising youngster at Rennes to an influential figure in the Paris Saint-Germain project since they signed him in the summer of 2024, a deal that showed how highly the Parisian club rated his technical ability and future potential.

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Opta figures show Doué has played 121 Ligue 1 matches in his career, scoring 22 goals and providing 16 assists. In the current 2026-2027 season he's made 10 league appearances, totalling 571 minutes, with two goals and one assist.

Last season he played 23 league matches, scoring 7 goals and providing 4 assists.

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His value goes beyond club football. France now rely on him too, thanks to his ability to play across the attack, whether out wide or in midfield, along with his individual skill and his speed both on and off the ball.

He shone last season and played his part in Paris Saint-Germain's European successes, particularly their Champions League wins in two consecutive seasons. That earned him a prominent place in the plans of Spanish coach Luis Enrique, who counts on versatile players able to interchange attacking roles during matches.

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Doué was the star of the Champions League final against Inter Milan in May 2025, scoring twice in the 5-0 win in Munich. He also scored the goal that clinched the league title against Angers.

His injury hands Paris Saint-Germain's coaching staff another headache. They're already short in attack, with Georgian Khvicha Kvaratskhelia out after injuring his knee against Barcelona last October.

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The Parisian club are now expected to move decisively in the winter transfer window, which opens in January, to cover for the absence of their two attacking stars.