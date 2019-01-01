Milner slams 'disgraceful' Gnagnon after horror challenge injures Larouci
James Milner was scathing of Joris Gnagnon's "disgraceful" challenge on Yasser Larouci that marred the friendly between Liverpool and Sevilla.
Gnagnon was shown a straight red card for a horrendous tackle on Liverpool teenager Larouci, who was forced to leave the field on a stretcher in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Sevilla .
Sevilla defender and second-half substitute Gnagnon wildly kicked out at the 18-year-old with 14 minutes remaining in Boston, where tempers flared.
Gnagnon apologised post-match but he received harsh words from Virgil van Dijk after the whistle, with the Reds defender blasting him further post-match .
And Van Dijk's team-mate Milner had similar feelings toward Gnagnon, telling LFCTV: "Was it too much? I thought so yes, it was a disgraceful tackle.
"We know it's only a friendly, but I mean, you don't see many red cards in friendlies, do you?
"Their guy said it is down to the referee and it's a tackle and a foul, but it's very disappointing. We [responded] in the right way.
"It is a tough one for the referee because you don't want to use red cards in friendlies and it is a rare thing to see.
"It's not easy to get hold of the game, you don't normally see too many tackles [like Gnagnon's] but it is a disgrace really."
Meanwhile, Sevilla head coach Julen Lopetegui said Gnagnon was "very, very worried" after seeing the results of his challenge.
"[Gnagnon] was very, very worried and knows it could have been a bad injury," Lopetegui told reporters.
"I am worried about the player [Larouci] but I asked Jurgen [Klopp] and he said the player is okay, it isn't a bad injury and I am happy for that.
"That's the most important thing. The referee thought it was a red card and I haven't seen a replay but it's possible it was a red card."
Larouci reportedly left Fenway Park on crutches after Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool succumbed to Alejandro Pozo's 90th-minute winner.
Klopp said after the match Larouci may have avoided the worst, but the team would have to wait and see to be sure.