Milan's Cutrone attracting interest from Spain and Germany – agent

The forward's agent Donato Orgnoni insisted his client is happy at the club amid interest from abroad

Patrick Cutrone has attracted interest from LaLiga and the but the Italian striker wants to "keep doing well for ", according to his agent.

Cutrone enjoyed a breakout campaign with 12 goals in all competitions in 2017-18 and the 21-year-old has followed that up with seven this term.

The international – who is contracted until 2023 – has been limited to just eight starts from 17 appearances following Gonzalo Higuain's arrival from rivals .

Cutrone's agent Donato Orgnoni, however, insisted his client is happy to learn from Higuain at the San Siro.

"Had he been foreign he'd have attracted much more interest, even if he remains one of the top Italian youngsters," Orgnoni told MilanNews.it.

"We've had many shows of interest from foreign teams, with enquiries from and one from , but Patrick wants to keep doing well for Milan.

"We expect Cutrone to have the same chances in 2019 that he had last year. After that, it'll be up to him to do well on the field with his performances, goals and, possibly, awards.

"There's a lot of talk of new strikers, but we never talk about them. We know that the club must work to improve the team, but we've never been afraid, not even when Higuain arrived.

"He's grown a lot working alongside Higuain. Pipita remains one of the best strikers in the world.

"His bad run aside, Gonzalo is a great player and Patrick is trying to steal as many things from him as possible. They work very well together. Patrick is aware of Pipita's quality and wants to learn from him."

Milan are set to face on Saturday in the Round of 16.