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Milan overturned a 2-0 deficit to win 4-2 at Olympiacos in Piraeus, Athens. The three points put the Rossoneri back in contention for the tournament's play-offs, and they had more to celebrate besides.

Cisse scored again, Hutchinson produced a superb performance and Pulisic and Moreira added further goals. Ruben Amorim had plenty to like about his side's second half, but Goncalo Ramos played no part in it. Amorim took him and Estupinan off at half-time with the Greeks leading 1-0. Estupinan's substitution was a tactical decision, while Ramos had picked up a problem in the first half.

AMORIM CONFIRMS: "HE WAS IN PAIN": Speaking to Sky immediately after the match, Ruben Amorim explained that he had not replaced Ramos with Pulisic to change things tactically, despite once again moving Alphadjo Cisse into the false nine role. He had no choice: "No, I didn't change the game with the substitution. Ramos went off because he was in pain. It was a substitution we had to make".

WHAT HAPPENED: Ramos has not been at his physical best lately. During the win over Frosinone, he had already gone off at team-mate Rabiot's request with a minor calf problem, which subsequently cleared up. Today, he went off after taking a heavy blow in the first half, not officially because of a muscle problem. Ramos had dribbled past former Inter defender Lorenzo Pirola, who still challenged him and brought him down with a hard tackle to the shin. Ramos played on through the pain, limping slightly until he came off at half-time.

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TO BE ASSESSED TOMORROW: Taking him off may have been a precaution, but Milan will assess him again tomorrow, with tests planned at Milanello. He is crucial to the rest of their season, so Milan will leave nothing to chance.