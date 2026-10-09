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imago-sport-1083385720.jpgGiuseppe Maffia
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Milan, Tomori remains on the way out: the Rossoneri want a sale in January

AC Milan

Milan, Tomori has yet to make his debut this season: the club want a sale in January

Squad needs, rather than any real conviction, have driven the decision to bring him back into the fold. Fikayo Tomori is enduring his worst season since putting on the Milan shirt, going from a key man in the Serie A title-winning campaign to a fringe player. The English defender has yet to play a single minute, with Amorim preferring Terracciano in the much-changed line-up used in the Europa League against Benfica.


In October, AC Milan face as many as seven games in around 20 days, and it remains to be seen whether Tomori will feature in Amorim's enforced rotation. Even so, the club's position has not changed: Cardinale and his staff would like to sell Tomori in January, six months before the natural expiry of his contract. A difficult possibility, considering that from February the player would be free to agree a deal with a club of his choice on a free transfer.

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