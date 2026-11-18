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The decision has now been made; all that remains is to choose the best possible destination: Francesco Camarda will leave Milan on loan in the winter transfer window.

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Born in 2008, he has struggled for minutes at AC Milan, with Goncalo Ramos ahead of him, and is still searching for match sharpness. Clubs in Serie A, Serie B and abroad are interested. The canterano needs regular games to return to AC Milan stronger and more confident.

Meanwhile, the Via Aldo Rossi club needs to strengthen in attack: Real Madrid's Endrick is the main transfer target. He looks the most attainable, ahead even of Nicolò Tresoldi, another player Milan are keen on. For Tresoldi, Bruges' high valuation stands in the way of a January sale: between €65 million and €70 million.

Bruges have long proved tough negotiators, selling only on their own terms. Milan know that from the De Ketelaere and Jashari deals. A favourable price for Bruges' young striker looks highly unlikely.

Cardinale and his team must also weigh up alternatives to Endrick and Tresoldi. A new striker is no longer just an upgrade for Milan, but a necessity.

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Jorge Mendes recently proposed Folarin Balogun, a long-standing target. The former Arsenal player wants to leave France and Monaco as early as January because he does not feel central to the Monegasque club's plans. Milan are considering talks over a move for the American striker, who has played alongside Pulisic for the USA for years. Milan are also tracking Cagliari's Mendy, though more for the future than the present.

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Milan are focusing particularly on the Dutch and Belgian markets. Their new striker is expected to come from that part of Europe.