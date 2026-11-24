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Milan want more than a striker in January. Owner Gerry Cardinale is determined to strengthen several areas and give Ruben Amorim a deeper squad. Right now, the second-choice players are not matching the starters. Milan need better options to go all the way in the Coppa Italia and Europa League and finish in the league's top four. The Serie A title remains a dream, not a target.

Up front, Milan's first choice is Real Madrid's Endrick. He remains a target despite the muscle problem he suffered against Celta Vigo at the weekend, which will keep him out for the next two to three weeks. The clubs have been working on a deal for days, and Milan could make their first official offer to Real Madrid by mid-December. Roma are also keen on the Brazilian and would take him on loan, while Milan want a permanent transfer, potentially with a very high buy-back clause for Madrid, who are still reluctant to give up control of the player.

Milan are waiting to confirm Markus Krösche's arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt as their new head of football, while also working on a new left-back. There is no clear frontrunner yet. The club are weighing up what the squad needs and which opportunities the market might offer. They will not necessarily chase a big name, but a player who suits the Portuguese coach's approach.

Pervis Estupinan is very likely to leave amid interest from Spain. His departure could open up a place for Noussair Mazraoui, the Moroccan wide player who holds a Dutch passport and whose Manchester United contract expires in 2028. It is too early to tell whether new manager Pochettino will count on him. If not, he will leave in January. Amorim is a big admirer and has spoken about him to those handling transfers.

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Alejandro Balde's contract also expires in 18 months, and Barcelona want to sell him in January after failing to do so in the summer. His agent Jorge Mendes has offered him to several clubs, including Milan and others in Italy. Milan have him on their list. Balde has made just five appearances this season, totalling 125 minutes across La Liga and the Champions League. If he wants to play, he must be willing to leave Barcelona.

Next matches OLY Europa League 12:45 MIL

Milan could also look to Serie A. They are interested in Gabriele Calvani, the 22-year-old Frosinone full-back owned by Genoa (with whom talks about Comotto are ongoing), and Juan Miranda, who is negotiating an extension to his Bologna contract, which expires in 2028. Calvani would be a valuable addition to the Italian players' squad list, though he has yet to prove himself at the highest level. Miranda is a long-standing target with experience, including internationally, and would cost more than €15 million.