Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
FBL-ITA-SERIEA-AC-MILANAFP
Translated by

Milan, the estimate of the money lost by the club without qualification for Europe in the accounts

AC Milan

This afternoon AC Milan’s Board of Directors approved the closing of the accounts for the 2025/2026 season, the last with Giorgio Furlani in office as the club’s chief executive. There are two standout figures: revenue of €464.6 million, just over double what it was four years ago, and the accounts closed in the red with a €24 million loss after three consecutive profitable financial years.


That return to the red was mainly down to an expected factor: AC Milan failed to qualify for the European cups in the 2025/2026 season, and the sporting setback hit the club financially. The club estimated the losses from missing out on Europe at around €70-80 million.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google