Milan, six months since Furlani’s departure: what the former AC Milan chief executive is doing now

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The split came on 25 May 2026, when RedBird issued an official statement announcing the immediate end of Furlani’s tenure as chief executive. Sporting director Igli Tare, technical director Geoffrey Moncada and manager Massimiliano Allegri had also left on the same day.

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The decision involved the entire structure responsible for sporting and management affairs. For months, the separation had been clear in practice. The final formal step came on 22 September last year, when a new extract from AC Milan's company register confirmed that the relationship had definitively ended.

In 2018, Furlani joined AC Milan's board of directors under Elliott's ownership. His strong financial background made him part of the effort to restore and stabilise the club after years of losses and repeated changes of ownership. When RedBird completed their acquisition of AC Milan in August 2022, Furlani stayed on, providing continuity between the two ownership groups. His knowledge of the club's internal structure was seen as an asset during the transition, leading to his appointment as chief executive on 11 November 2022, when he replaced Ivan Gazidis. His tenure brought two contrasting developments. Financially, the club recorded a third consecutive profit in the year ending 30 June 2025, making €3 million on record revenue of €494.5 million. On the pitch, results did not always match the ambitions of a club expected to compete at the top of Serie A.

Furlani also paid the price for lacking a direct relationship with one of AC Milan's most important assets: their supporters. Poor results on the pitch and some questionable management decisions turned that lack of a relationship into outright hostility. As Corriere della Sera reported last spring, the Milan-born manager was already carefully considering leaving the club he has always said he loved and supported since childhood. He had also told Red Bird as early as May that he wanted to return to London to live with his family (who had already moved back there a year earlier, editor's note).

In recent months, the former chief executive has given no press interviews or issued any message about his departure after eight years at AC Milan. The wound from his painful, contested exit is probably still open. Furlani spent his first summer after so many years at AC Milan entirely with his family, rather than playing a leading role in the transfer market.

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A return to football with a club other than AC Milan appears unlikely for Furlani. Having left Elliott for AC Milan several years ago, he is likely to put his know-how to use again in finance.