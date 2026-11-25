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More bad news for Milan. Camarda, Pavlovic and Camarda are already out, and Bartesaghi has joined them on the sidelines. The Milan left-back will miss the away trip because of peritendinitis in his right leg. The academy graduate had been in line to start against the Greek side. The setback comes at a difficult time for the youngster, whose recent below-par performances include the last league match against Frosinone.

Bartesaghi has started all four of Milan's Europa League matches so far. Amorim has sometimes played him further forward on the wing because he rates his attacking play more highly than his defending. In the league, Bartesaghi has made seven appearances, totalling 325 minutes.

Estupinan will take Bartesaghi's place, giving him a major chance to revive his fortunes. The former Brighton player's last start came a month ago at San Siro against Bologna, when Milan lost 2-4 to Palladino's side. That was also Milan's only defeat in the opening part of the Serie A season.

Estupinan needs to turn things around quickly before the decision to sell him in January becomes final. Signed from Brighton for almost €20 million, Pervis has never truly clicked at Milan. His performances have been inconsistent, aside from his winning goal in last season's derby against Inter.

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Amorim took responsibility for scuppering a deal with Aston Villa that was close to completion last summer. He rated Estupinan highly and believed his technical qualities suited his footballing philosophy. Four months later, those convictions have faded, and Mendes is already working to find a buyer for his client. Perhaps a new path at Milan could begin tomorrow.