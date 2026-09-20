Milan swept aside Lecce 3-0 on Sunday evening to close out the fifth round of the Italian league, ending a run of two straight draws with a return to winning ways.

The hosts took a grip on the game from the off. Lecce visibly struggled, unable to string attacks together or find any answers going forward, and Milan dominated the ball with 73% possession. Mike Maignan barely had to move between the posts, making just a single save all night.

Christian Pulisic broke the deadlock in the 14th minute, latching onto a pinpoint through ball from Strahinja Pavlovic to net his first goal of the season.

Their rhythm never dropped after that opener. Milan held sway until the 61st minute, when Adrien Rabiot doubled the lead after a one-two with Gonzalo Ramos, handing his side a comfortable cushion before Diego Moreira put the result beyond doubt.

Moreira made it three in the 73rd minute with a superb strike, sealing the win without any real fuss.

Lecce hardly threatened Maignan's goal all evening. Their one moment came in the 65th minute, when Pervis Estupinan stepped in at just the right time to snuff out a chance that had looked like pulling one back.

The result keeps Milan unbeaten in the league this season and lifts them to 11 points and fifth place. It also restores some belief after their 2-0 midweek defeat to Benfica in the Europa League.