Milan, Nkunku has completed his medical with Leipzig: the details of the deal and when he will sign

According to SkyDeChristopher Nkunku has completed the second part of his medical with RB Leipzig: the French forward arrived in Germany last night and immediately underwent an initial round of medical tests.





AC Milan and RB Leipzig have wrapped up the deal as a paid loan worth €3 million, with an option to buy for a figure slightly below €30 million. If the German club trigger that option, a further three-year contract is ready for Nkunku.





Later today, the former AC Milan player is expected to sign for RB Leipzig.