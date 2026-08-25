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Milan, Nkunku has completed his medical with Leipzig: the details of the deal and when he signs

AC Milan

The French striker leaves AC Milan after just one season: deal done with RB Leipzig

According to SkyDeChristopher Nkunku has completed the second part of his medical with RB Leipzig: the French forward arrived in Germany yesterday evening and immediately underwent an initial round of medical tests.


AC Milan and RB Leipzig have agreed a paid loan worth €3 million, with an option to buy for a fee slightly below €30 million. If the German club trigger that option, Nkunku is ready to sign a further three-year contract.


Later today, the former AC Milan player is expected to complete his move to RB Leipzig.

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