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Milan, Musah returns to the national team: Pochettino leaves Pulisic out of the USA’s next four fixtures

AC Milan

According to reports coming out of the United States, Pulisic has not been called up by Pochettino, while Musah is included in the American head coach’s squad.

Yunus Musah's strong start to the season, built on the trust Ruben Amorim has shown in him, has earned him a call-up from head coach Mauricio Pochettino. According to Fox Sport, the AC Milan midfielder has been included in the USA squad for the next four matches against Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada which the American national team will play between the end of September and the start of October. 


Fox Sport also report that Pulisic will not be called up, which means he can stay at Milanello during the break and work on getting back to his best physically.

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