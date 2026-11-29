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The Milan squad met this morning to finish preparations for Monday night's match in Cagliari against the side coached by Pisacane. Both strikers, Ramos and Camarda, will travel to Sardinia after fully recovering from the bruises they suffered in recent days.

Unlike the strikers, Luka Modric will remain at Milanello. With matches against Parma and, above all, Sunderland, Napoli and Como coming up, Milan's medical staff and the player himself do not want to risk making the situation worse. The aim is to have him back next Sunday.

Peritendinitis in his right leg also rules out Bartesaghi, who is not in the squad. Pavlovic also misses out, having yet to regain full fitness. Young Frenchman Diawara has become an increasingly valuable option in recent weeks and is expected to play on the left of the back four. Tomori could get his chance in central defence after an excellent appearance against Olympiacos. He will partner the ever-present De Winter, with former Lazio player Gila on the right.

Jashari will replace Modric alongside Musah in midfield. Moreira and Pulisic are expected to keep their places on the flanks, while Rabiot will be free to link midfield with Goncalo Ramos. Cisse and Hutchinson, who played key roles in the win over Olympiacos in Athens, will be ready to contribute during the match.

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Amorim has called up no fewer than 5 Milan Futuro players for Monday night's match: Vladimirov, Pittarella, Pandolfi, Ossola, Perera, Borsani.