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Milan are dominating Frosinone at San Siro, but Ruben Amorim had a scare in the second half. Around the 50th minute, he had to take off his centre-forward Goncalo Ramos. The Portuguese striker had scored in the first half, and Amorim took him off in a hurry shortly after Jashari's goal made it 3-1.

The reason? As Sky reported live, Ramos had told the bench about a minor muscle problem. He still complained when Amorim took him off.

What happened: After a second-half clash, Ramos told the bench he had felt a minor problem in his calf. With Milan's lead having just grown, Amorim immediately took him off to avoid complications and manage the player. Cisse came on in place of the Portuguese striker, with Amorim unwilling to risk further problems.

Ramos did not want to come off: When the Italian playmaker replaced him in the 51st minute of the second half, Ramos grimaced at his bench, gestured “wait” and complained that he wanted to try to stay on the pitch.

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Celebrating from the bench: When Cisse scored, however, the Portuguese striker stood up from the bench and celebrated with his team-mates, as reported by Dazn. That suggested the problem was probably not so serious.



“All fine”: Goncalo Ramos cleared up any possible misunderstanding immediately after the match. Speaking to Dazn, he reassured everyone when asked about the minor problem: “Everything all right with your calf? Yes, yes, all fine, all fine.”