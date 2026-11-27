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Milan Futuro lost 2-1 to Stoke in the second round of Group B matches in the U21 Premier League International Cup, yet one player brought the Britannia Stadium crowd to their feet: Fabio Pandolfi. The Milan youngster took all the applause with a complete performance in attack and defence, cutting and stitching play together like the finest tailor.

The midfielder from Bergamo pairs excellent technique with sharp tactical intelligence: he sees a move developing a minute ahead, plays short passes and, when needed, uses his ball-striking ability to switch play with Swiss precision.

Pandolfi's story is one of loyalty: 12 years in Milan's youth setup, progressing through every age group to the Primavera (U20). Last season (2025/2026), he carved out a central role in Giovanni Renna's system, playing significant minutes and providing valuable assists. Now he is the focal point of manager Navarro's Milan Futuro, the metronome behind every attacking move. The club underlined its complete faith in him by tying him down to his first professional contract on 20 July 2025.

Fabio Pandolfi was born on 24 May 2008 in Treviglio, in the province of Bergamo. He started out at Cortenuova before forging an enduring bond with Milan in 2015/2016. At 178cm tall and with his physique still developing, he stands out for his clean technique and vision. He moves between midfield and defence, reads the game and knows when to speed it up with one-touch play.

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Year after year, his growing confidence has stood out. He never forces a pass but is always involved at key moments. He draws inspiration chiefly from three players: Andrea Pirlo, Luka Modrić and Samuele Ricci, whose ability to control a match's tempo he hopes to learn from.

He dreams of making his Serie A debut and going far with Italy after an excellent Under-17 World Cup in Qatar. Amorim receives reports almost daily. The club must now work out the best path for a player who is clearly a class above Serie D, with three decisive goals in this first part of the season.