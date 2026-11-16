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Simone Gervasio
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Milan, Maignan injured in France v Turkey: goes off at half-time, what injury has he suffered and when will he return?

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Milan goalkeeper and captain injured: forced off at half-time in France v Turkey.

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An injury concern for Milan: goalkeeper and captain Mike Maignan suffered a right thigh injury in the first half of a match on the sixth Nations League matchday. The former Lille player was in goal for France, according to L'Equipe.

He had to come off at half-time with the score at 0-0. Restes replaced him.

According to L'Equipe, Maignan suffered a heavy blow following a challenge with Turkish forward Deniz Gul. The goalkeeper complained of discomfort in his thigh, and the Bleus medical staff did not want to take any risks. Zidane made the change.

On Monday morning, Maignan reported pain in his right hip, in the adductor area. France's staff have already contacted Milan's doctor to provide an update on the condition of the 1995-born goalkeeper.

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Maignan will undergo tests with Milan in the coming hours to establish the precise extent of his problem and determine whether he will be available for the first match after the break. Ruben Amorim's Milan face Frosinone at San Siro on Sunday 22 November at 6pm in the 12th round of Serie A.

Written bySimone Gervasio

Napoletano a Milano, sono un giornalista professionista dal 2020. A calciomercato.com dal 2022, ho lavorato anche in tv e in radio. Seguo tanti, mai troppi sport, specialmente quelli americani e, come Pietro Sermonti, vorrei che il mio epitaffio fosse: “Non tirò mai in porta con un compagno piazzato meglio di lui”. Oltre al football nostrano e internazionale, mi occupo anche di cronaca, attualità e cultura pop perché “chi sa solo di calcio, non sa niente di calcio”.