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Genoa CFC v AC Milan - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
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Milan, listen to Tacchinardi: “With their starting XI, they are the most interesting team in the league”

Serie A
AC Milan

Former midfielder Alessio Tacchinardi has given his view on Ruben Amorim’s AC Milan, who beat Genoa 2-1 in the latest round of Serie A.

Alessio Tacchinardi, the former Juventus midfielder now working as a Mediaset pundit, gave his view on Ruben Amorim's Milan and Gonçalo Ramos, who also failed to score in Genoa but provided an excellent assist for Christian Pulisic's goal: "The feeling is that, with their starting eleven, Milan are potentially the most interesting team in the league and the one with the most room to improve. But not if you take the whole squad into account. Ramos? He works hard, but he never scores 

goals

. Even so, it is not easy to win away at Genoa, who are doing well. You cannot change that much in three days; it is because, with their starting eleven, Milan, who have a good manager, are the team with the most room to improve. But they cannot play and be competitive in two competitions because their second-string players are not up to the standard of the others."

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