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Yesterday’s summit at Casa Milan helped define the strategy Milan’s transfer team will adopt in the winter window. Cardinale, Amorim and his team spent four hours discussing several issues considered priorities.

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Red Bird's chief told us he intends to keep investing in the January transfer window. Milan want to be ambitious but measured, bringing in players eager to join Amorim and commit to the project. The club will avoid reckless spending that would drain resources it needs for the future.

Milan's most immediate task is to extend Adrien Rabiot's contract until 2030 on around €5 million a season plus substantial bonuses. The parties are very close to an agreement.

Milan's directors must work carefully to move players on. Their list includes Filippo Terracciano, Loftus-Cheek, Estupinan and Tomori, should attractive offers arrive. Jashari's future is uncertain, though he is more likely to leave next summer.

Camarda and Comotto will be loaned to Serie A clubs on deals with an option to buy and a buy-back option. Camarda is set for Cagliari, while the midfielder will go to Genoa.

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Amorim reiterated his preference for Inacio of Sporting Lisbon as a defensive reinforcement. Milan will make an attempt, with the Portuguese club open to a sale but demanding a high fee. Tresoldi is ahead of Endrick in the search for a forward. The Bruges striker appeals, though his cost and attributes remain under consideration. Cardinale will do everything possible to sign the Real Madrid youngster.

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Milan could also bring in a full-back, with Mazraoui a strong candidate. The Portuguese manager has asked for an attacking wide player because of the difficulties in supporting Ramos and the lengthy absences of Saelemakers and Chukwueze.