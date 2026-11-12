Milan, Goncalo Ramos cost 73 million: the figure could rise to 86 million. All the bonuses, including those for winning the Champions League and the top scorers’ standings

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Goncalo Ramos was Milan’s biggest signing of the latest transfer window. Signed from PSG, the Portuguese striker has made a slow start to the season but is a key part of Amorim’s plans. Calcio e Finanza has shed light on the figures behind his move from Paris to Milan.

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The figures behind Milan's deal with PSG to sign Gonçalo Ramos have emerged. He is officially the most expensive signing in the club's history.

According to Calcio e Finanza, the fixed fee for the Portuguese player was €70 million, with €3.1 million in additional costs, meaning Milan recorded the Portuguese player in their accounts at €73.1 million. On a five-year contract, his annual amortisation charge is €14.62 million.

Milan will pay the fixed fee in four instalments of €17.5 million each, all due by 15 July each year, starting in 2026 and ending in 2029.

Calcio e Finanza also reports that the agreement includes bonuses worth up to €16 million, taking the maximum overall total to €86 million.

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The bonuses break down as follows:

- Winning the Serie A title: €2 million

- Qualifying for the Champions League league phase: €1.2 million

- Qualifying for the Champions League quarter-finals: €1 million

- Qualifying for the Champions League semi-finals: €1 million

- Qualifying for the Champions League final: €1 million

- Winning the Champions League: €1 million

- Finishing as Serie A top scorer: €2 million

Milan can earn multiple bonuses in the same season and collect them more than once over the years, but the overall cap remains €16 million. The bonuses will only be triggered if Gonçalo Ramos has played in at least 60% of Milan's official matches for which he was available during the relevant season. If the Portuguese player is unavailable for at least 50% of the season's official matches, Milan cannot earn any bonuses, regardless of the team's results. The only exception is the bonus for finishing as Serie A top scorer.