Milan Futuro suffer cruel blow as Club Milano equalise in the 91st minute despite being a man down. The absences of six players with the first team take their toll

Milan Futuro draw 1-1 with Club Milano despite having an extra man for almost the entire second half. Conti's 91st-minute goal deals Navarro's players a cruel blow. Asanji, the German tank, had given Milan Futuro hope with a first-half goal that underlined his excellent individual form.





After Ruben Amorim called up six players from AC Milan's second team (Bouyer, Perera, M.Cisse, Ossola, Vos and Menon) for this evening's match against Udinese, Milan Futuro felt the weight of their absences.





Despite having two games in hand, Milan Futuro remain on the left-hand side of the table but miss the chance to close in on the play-off places.





Milan Futuro: Pittarella, Cappelletti, Borsani, Zukic, Pagliei, Sala, Bonomi, Plazzotta, Asanji, Idrissi, Guernier. Substitutes: Pacileo, Colombo, Pandolfi, Borsa. Coach: Sergio Navarro