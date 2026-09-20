Milan Futuro come from behind to win away at Villa Valle: Ossola the standout performer

Navarro's AC Milan Futuro hit back straight away. After Villa Valle took the lead, Ossola struck again with a lovely dink late in the first half. The Rossoneri attacking midfielder, wearing the captain's armband, is proving to be the extra man at the start of the season. Talented youngster Pandolfi sealed the win when he found the right corner in the fourth minute of stoppage time. The 2008-born player is certainly among the most interesting prospects who can add value to the Rossoneri second team's journey.