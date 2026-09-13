Milan, former players on fire: not only Gimenez, but also Fullkrug and Nkunku among the goals

Everyone got on the scoresheet. Santiago Gimenez, Christopher Nkunku and Niclas Fullkrug, former Milan strikers, all scored on the same matchday. The Mexican struck for Porto, ending a drought that had lasted since 23 September 2025. Then came the Frenchman's first goal for Leipzig. The German was on target again too and, after the winner he scored last week against Leipzig, he made it 1-1 for Werder against Cologne, once again proving decisive.





Everyone on the scoresheet - The former Rossoneri panzer was Bundesliga top scorer with the Bremen side in the 2022-2023 season, ironically finishing level with Nkunku. So far, he has one goal in the DFB-Pokal and two in the league.





Christopher Nkunku had good news too. After a lacklustre display on the shores of Lake Como, albeit capped by an assist, the French playmaker found the net in Leipzig’s crushing 5-0 win over Hamburg. The former Milan man came on in the 34th minute of the first half, replacing Assan Ouédraogo. He then made it 3-0 in the second half, putting the exclamation mark on his side's performance. Bebote had scored from the penalty spot in the last minute in Porto's emphatic win over Casa Pia.















