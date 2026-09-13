Milan, former players on fire: not only Gimenez, but also Füllkrug and Nkunku among the goals

Everyone got on the scoresheet. Santiago Gimenez, Christopher Nkunku and Niclas Fullkrug, former Milan strikers, all scored on the same matchday: after the Mexican struck for Porto, ending a drought that had lasted since 23 September 2025, the Frenchman also grabbed his first goal for Leipzig. The German was on target too and, after the winner he scored last week against Leipzig, he made it 1-1 for Werder against Cologne, once again proving decisive.





Fullkrug does not stop - The former rossoneri panzer finished as Bundesliga top scorer with the Bremen side in the 2022-2023 season, ironically level on goals with Nkunku: for now, one goal in the DFB-Pokal and two in the league. He is already up to three goals in four matches in Germany, also counting the cup round.





Nkunku scores too - Christopher Nkunku had good news too: after the underwhelming display on the shores of Lake Como, albeit embellished by an assist, the French playmaker found the net in Leipzig’s crushing 5-0 win over Hamburg. The former Milan man came on in the 34th minute of the first half to replace Assan Ouédraogo. In the second half he made it 3-0, putting the exclamation mark on his side’s performance.





Gimenez like Ramos - Bebote scored with a last-minute penalty in Porto’s emphatic win over Casa Pia. The goal ended a drought that had lasted since 23 September 2025, when he scored in Milan v Lecce in the Coppa Italia. Meanwhile, Gonçalo Ramos, in rossonero, is on one goal in four matches, the decisive one scored against Venezia.



















