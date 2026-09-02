Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
Goncalo RamosGetty

Translated by

Milan, former player Pato weighs in on Goncalo Ramos: "I watched him several times at the World Cup, here is why he is different from the other strikers"

AC Milan

Milan, from one striker to another: Ramos receives Pato’s backing

Goncalo Ramos is now the most expensive signing in the club’s history after the Rossoneri paid €75 million to PSG. That fee has brought a level of expectation and pressure well beyond the norm. Alexandre Pato, speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, moved to reassure AC Milan fans with a wholly positive verdict on the Portuguese forward.


Pato said this about Ramos: "I’d back Gonçalo with my eyes closed. I covered the World Cup and saw him several times there: he is very strong. He plays a different game from that of the classic centre-forward because he is

mobile

, drops deep to take part in the build-up, links play well and can also drift wide to help his team-mates make runs. I really hope he manages to score a lot of goals"

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google