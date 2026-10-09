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imago-sport-1084216598.jpgSTEINSIEK.CH
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Milan, everyone is crazy about Athekame. Marseille sporting director: "Genesio and I spoke to him. But he signed for Lyon"

AC Milan

Milan-owned Swiss full-back Athekame is making his mark in Ligue 1 in Fonseca’s Lyon shirt

AC Milan left-back Zachary Athekame has made a hugely promising start to the season in an Olympique Lyon shirt. The Swiss player joined AC Milan last year from Young Boys for around €10 million, then moved straight to France on loan for this season, where he has the chance to play regularly and keep developing in an equally competitive environment. That start has been so encouraging that Athekame has now earned a call-up and his first senior minutes for Switzerland.


Meanwhile, French daily L'Equipe spoke to Marseille sporting director Gregory Lorenzi, who revealed OM came close to signing Athekame before he chose Lyon. The words of sporting director Gregory Lorenzi on Zachary Athekame, a missed Olympique Marseille target snatched away by rivals Olympique Lyon: "Athekame signed with Lyon. Genesio spoke to us, I spoke to him... We made video calls with other players, but it was not possible to continue".

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