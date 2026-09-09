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Milan, everyone back in training apart from Gabbia: Gila will be there against Lazio, Italian defender to undergo tests tomorrow

AC Milan

Everyone was with the group today as training resumed at Milanello, apart from Matteo Gabbia, who worked in the gym

After taking the rest day granted yesterday by Ruben AmorimAC Milan returned to training at Milanello today to start preparing for Saturday's trip to Lazio. All the players trained with the group, including Mario Gila after he went off late in the match against Juventus with a physical problem.


 Only Matteo Gabbia trained away from the rest of his team-mates as he continues to deal with ankle inflammation: the Italian defender did personalised work in the gym and will be assessed again tomorrow to understand whether he can return to the group and therefore be available to Amorim for the trip to Lazio.

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