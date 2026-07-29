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Milan, Diawara chooses Nesta’s No 13: he will be the 14th AC Milan player to wear this number

AC Milan

AC Milan’s new player Sankhoun Diawara has chosen the number 13 shirt, a number that is far from insignificant when it comes to AC Milan and defenders

Sankhoun Diawara is a new AC Milan player, with the official announcement arriving this morning. The defender, born in 2006 and arriving from Troyes, has signed a five-year contract with an option for a sixth year and will already leave for Perth, Australia, today to join his new team-mates. In the official statement announcing the signing of the French-Senegalese player, the club also revealed that Diawara has chosen the No. 13 shirt.


For an AC Milan defender, that is a significant number, even a historic one, given it was worn for years by a certain Alessandro Nesta. Diawara will be the 14th AC Milan player to wear this number since the 1995/1996 season, when fixed squad numbers were introduced. Here is the full list of AC Milan's No. 13s in chronological order:

- Roberto Lorenzini
- Francesco Coco
- Ibrahim Bà
- Giampiero Maini
- Alessandro Iannuzzi
- Taribo West
- Julio Cesar
- Kakhaber Kaladze
- Alessandro Nesta
- Marco Storari
- Francesco Acerbi
- Adil Rami
- Alessio Romagnoli
Sankhoun Diawara

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