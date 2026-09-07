Milan, Bergomi questions the attacking-midfielder role Amorim has tailored for Rabiot: "? He is a strong player, but he needs space, room to play, to start a little deeper"

Another talking point from Juventus v AC Milan centred on Rabiot's role: the Frenchman, still short of full match fitness, failed to convince in the attacking midfield role. Sky pundit Beppe Bergomi gave his view on Sky Calcio Club - L'Originale: "Does Rabiot have to play there? He is a strong player, but he needs space, room to run, to start a little deeper. Up to now he has played in the second halves, turning the game around. And today too the substitutions led to the goal. I expected more from AC Milan, but it must be underlined that they are a team."