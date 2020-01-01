Mikel's Stoke City held to goalless draw at Sheffield Wednesday

The impact of the former Nigeria captain was not enough to hand the Potters maximum points at Sheffield

John Obi Mikel was in action as settled for a goalless draw against in Saturday's Championship encounter.

The former and midfielder has started in every one of the Potters' league games this season and he made his 14th appearance at Hillsborough.

Mikel saw 76 minutes of action on Saturday before he was replaced by Jordan Cousins as Michael O'Neill's men chased a goal - it was the first time the 33-year-old was taken off in a match in this campaign.

Another Nigerian player Moses Odubajo was involved in the encounter and he came on as an 83rd-minute substitute for Sheffield Wednesday.

Nigeria youth star Tom Dele-Bashiru and DR Congo's Elias Kachunga also made Tony Pulis' matchday squad but they watched on from the bench.

19-year-old goalkeeper Blondy Noukeu was an unused substitute for Stoke City as he awaits his Championship debut.

The lone point at Hillsborough left the Potters in the eighth spot in the Championship standings with 22 points from 14 outings while Sheffield Wednesday languish in the drop zone with just eight points.

Next up for Mikel's Stoke City is a trip to Wycombe Wanderers on December 2 before they host at bet365 Stadium next Saturday.