Mikel Arteta hits back at exhaustion claims surrounding Declan Rice after Arsenal edge past Slavia Prague

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Mikel Arteta has dismissed concerns regarding Declan Rice's fitness after Arsenal's narrow Champions League victory over Slavia Prague. The midfielder looked exhausted during the second half, prompting fears that the Gunners rely too heavily on his energy in the centre of the pitch.

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Arsenal secure narrow European victory

Arsenal secured a 2-1 Champions League victory over Slavia Prague on Wednesday night, but their second-half performance raised concerns. First-half goals from Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres initially gave Mikel Arteta's side a commanding lead in the tie.

However, Arsenal struggled to maintain their dominance after the interval. Slavia Prague capitalised on this drop in intensity, deservedly pulling a goal back in the 90th minute through Wiktor Nowak.

Amid the second-half slump, Rice showed clear signs of fatigue. The 27-year-old completed the full 90 minutes, leading to questions over his current fitness levels and workload.

Arteta defends his midfield decision

Despite the visible drop in energy, Arteta was quick to play down any concerns over Rice's physical condition. The Arsenal boss defended his decision to keep the England international on the pitch for the duration of the match.

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"The game required it, and he did," Arteta explained when questioned about Rice's 90-minute appearance. "He was as well rested against Fleetwood so he had a very good week to recover before Liverpool.

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"It’s his second game in a week and not the fifth one. We expect our players to be able to do that and I think he had some very good moments throughout the game."

Carney expresses deep Arsenal fears

Not everyone shared Arteta's optimism regarding the midfield engine. Former Arsenal Women’s midfielder Karen Carney expressed her worries about the team's over-reliance on a fully fit Rice to control matches.

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"Declan Rice is by far the best midfielder in the country, for me," Carney told TNT Sports. "When he’s tired and fatigued they are a different team. In the second half he looked absolutely exhausted and then that’s, for me, when Arsenal are a different team and they kind of lose their way a little bit. So that’s something I’m a little bit concerned about because he’s a top player but when his energy goes I think they slightly fall apart a bit."

Premier League focus quickly returns

Arteta will need to carefully manage his squad's fitness as the fixtures continue to pile up. Arsenal must quickly recover from their European exertions and refocus on their domestic ambitions.

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The team returns to Premier League action this Saturday with a clash against Hull City. It remains to be seen whether Rice will be granted a rest or if he will once again be tasked with anchoring the midfield.