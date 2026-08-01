Mika Godts has reached a personal agreement with Paris Saint-Germain, De Telegraaf reports. The Parisians must now strike a deal with Ajax, who reportedly want around €60 million.

If Ajax and PSG reach an agreement, Godts will sign a contract in Paris until mid-2031 or 2032. "We'll work that out," agent Niels De Jonck said.

"Mika has received a salary indication and is in broad agreement. PSG have made it clear they absolutely want Mika. And Mika wants to go to Paris, but that seems logical to me when you can move from the Eredivisie to the two-time Champions League winners."

"He and his wife are having a very good time in Amsterdam and Mika was keen to win more trophies with Ajax. But when this opportunity comes along, everything changes."

Jordi Cruijff does not really want to let Godts go, but he also knows some fees cannot be turned down. The technical director therefore wants to get the very most out of it. "Everyone has their own interest in this," De Jonck knows.

"That is normal. I am confident the clubs will reach an agreement on the transfer fee," the agent said. Godts, 21, emerged as a particularly influential player for Ajax last season and is under contract until mid-2029.

At the start of 2024, Godts made the move from KRC Genk to Ajax, with the Dutch club sending €1 million to Belgium. The left winger quickly became an important figure and then a star player. In 113 matches for the club, he scored 25 goals and provided 27 assists.

At the Johan Cruyff ArenA, Godts also developed into a Belgium international, although the now departed national coach Rudi García left him out of the World Cup squad. What PSG are willing to pay for Godts remains unknown for now.



