Míchel is full of praise for one Ajax player: ‘A great start to the season’

Ajax manager Míchel Sanchez has praised Aaron Bouwman's development in comments to Ziggo Sport.

Bouwman came through Ajax's entire youth system before joining the first team at the start of last season. The centre-back has started more and more often this season.

In the big match against PSV (1-3), Bouwman started before a blow from Ruben van Bommel left him with breathing problems for some time and a rib injury. He is now back.

After playing for a quarter of an hour against NEC (1-1) last weekend, the 19-year-old can start again, to manager Míchel's delight.

Next matches HAS Conference League 12:45 AJX

"Bouwman is a very important player for us. He had a great start to the season. He is ready to play and we are very happy that he is back," said the manager.

Ajax face Hajduk Split on Thursday evening at 18:45 in their first match of the Conference League league phase. The match will take place in Croatia.